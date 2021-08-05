100,669 beneficiaries vaccinated in Mumbai on Thursday

A total of 100,669 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 430 vaccine centres in Mumbai on Thursday, of which 35,691 beneficiaries received their second dose, and 64,978 beneficiaries received their first dose. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also vaccinated 463 bedridden beneficiaries on Thursday, as the door-to-door drive started at all 24 wards across the city. It was started on a pilot basis in the K East ward of Andheri (East) on July 30.

Walk-in vaccination for citizens above 18 years of age was held at 270 vaccination centres in 227 electoral wards across the city on Thursday.

The vaccination drive will take place at the state and BMC vaccination centres across the city on Friday, BMC said in a statement on Thursday evening. BMC had received 100,005 vaccine doses on Tuesday night.

A senior civic official from the civic public health department said on Thursday night, “BMC is yet to receive information on when it will get the fresh batch of vaccine doses. This may hamper the availability of doses at some centres in the city on Friday.

Of the 430 vaccination centres operational on Thursday, 294 are operated by BMC, 20 by the state or central government and 116 are private vaccine centres.

So far in Mumbai 1,844,708 beneficiaries have been vaccinated completely, and 5,592,131 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with their first dose.