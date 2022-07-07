10Cr allocated for developing Pandavkada waterfalls; greens sceptical

A Government Resolution (GR) allocating funds for developing Kharghar-based Pandavkada waterfalls area has got the city environmentalists talking.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, on June 28, had issued the GR of allocating funds for developing tourist spots across Maharashtra.

Included in the list was Pandavkada waterfalls, which will be allocated ₹10Cr. Around ₹5Cr is for providing basic amenities surrounding the waterfalls and the other half of the allocated fund is to be used for developing the area into a tourist spot. The waterfall is a popular monsoon destination frequented by scores of tourists.

Activists, however, remain sceptical of the funds being used at all as a similar plan to develop a waterfalls area across almost 20sqkm area commencing at Belapur and ending at Kharghar Ova dam never took off.

“In 2009, CIDCO had got Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to do a survey to identify the biodiversity of the area as it had planned to develop the entire hilly belt into a nature park and educational centre. The survey found out the rich flora and fauna existing on the six hills that included the waterfalls. But the project never saw the light of the day,” said Jyoti Nadkarni, Kharghar-based social activist.

The activist further related the growing concerns about the existence of the waterfalls itself. “The survey had also pointed out that quarrying activity had to stop as stones had loosened, causing soil erosion. In fact, the distance between the mining area and the waterfalls is now barely 500m,” she said.

Echoing a similar response was another Nerul-based activist, Dharmesh Barai. Since 2014, he has been conducting clean-up drives at the waterfalls. “Going by the kind of activities taking place on the hills, I am doubtful that the waterfalls will survive as the hills are being cut rapidly. Besides, what kind of development activity is to be done in a forest area? Funds used for commercialising the spot will only lead to its further ruin. Already, we end up removing tons of garbage from this spot during every clean-up drive,” Barai pointed out.

CIDCO and the forest department are awaiting the official notification about the allocation. “If funds are allocated, then the concerned planning authority is required to draft a development proposal and present it to the forest department. If and when such a proposal is made, we will certainly work on implementing it,” said a senior official from the forest department.

CIDCO officials refrained from commenting on the allegations levelled by the activists.