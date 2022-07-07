₹10Cr allocated for developing Pandavkada waterfalls; greens sceptical
A Government Resolution (GR) allocating funds for developing Kharghar-based Pandavkada waterfalls area has got the city environmentalists talking.
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, on June 28, had issued the GR of allocating funds for developing tourist spots across Maharashtra.
Included in the list was Pandavkada waterfalls, which will be allocated ₹10Cr. Around ₹5Cr is for providing basic amenities surrounding the waterfalls and the other half of the allocated fund is to be used for developing the area into a tourist spot. The waterfall is a popular monsoon destination frequented by scores of tourists.
Activists, however, remain sceptical of the funds being used at all as a similar plan to develop a waterfalls area across almost 20sqkm area commencing at Belapur and ending at Kharghar Ova dam never took off.
“In 2009, CIDCO had got Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to do a survey to identify the biodiversity of the area as it had planned to develop the entire hilly belt into a nature park and educational centre. The survey found out the rich flora and fauna existing on the six hills that included the waterfalls. But the project never saw the light of the day,” said Jyoti Nadkarni, Kharghar-based social activist.
The activist further related the growing concerns about the existence of the waterfalls itself. “The survey had also pointed out that quarrying activity had to stop as stones had loosened, causing soil erosion. In fact, the distance between the mining area and the waterfalls is now barely 500m,” she said.
Echoing a similar response was another Nerul-based activist, Dharmesh Barai. Since 2014, he has been conducting clean-up drives at the waterfalls. “Going by the kind of activities taking place on the hills, I am doubtful that the waterfalls will survive as the hills are being cut rapidly. Besides, what kind of development activity is to be done in a forest area? Funds used for commercialising the spot will only lead to its further ruin. Already, we end up removing tons of garbage from this spot during every clean-up drive,” Barai pointed out.
CIDCO and the forest department are awaiting the official notification about the allocation. “If funds are allocated, then the concerned planning authority is required to draft a development proposal and present it to the forest department. If and when such a proposal is made, we will certainly work on implementing it,” said a senior official from the forest department.
CIDCO officials refrained from commenting on the allegations levelled by the activists.
Five puppies ‘poisoned to death’ in Kandivali, owner files complaint
Mumbai A 69-year-old woman has filed a case against unknown persons for allegedly killing five of Janka's puppies in MHADA Colony at Lokhandwala in Kandivali East. Janka Udmale, who resides in MHADA colony with her mother Hausabai, 100, husband Sopan, 70, son Ajay, 40, runs a store. The police said that she has two female dogs, who gave birth to a total of 13 puppies.
‘Every block in Bihar now has advance life support ambulance’
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday flagged off 501 basic as well as advance life support ambulances, adding them to the existing fleet of 1107 ambulances under “102” emergency services. Kumar said he had decided last year to replace 652 old ambulances with 1,000 new ambulances in the state. The ambulance response time was expected to be 35 minutes in rural areas and 20 minutes in urban areas.
Denied transfer, Bihar varsity teacher offers to return salary drawn so far
An assistant professor at a college in Muzaffarpur, which is affiliated to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University, has created a flutter by offering to return Rs 23.8 lakh that he has earned towards salary and other emoluments in the last two years and nine months, but the university authorities say it's more of a publicity stunt by the teacher who has been seeking a transfer elsewhere within the town.
Patna AIIMS dy director shifted out after graft probe
The Centre on Thursday removed Parimal Sinha as the deputy director (administration) of Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said an order of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW), which has been seen by Hindustan Times. A 2001-batch officer of the Indian Postal Service, Sinha was repatriated prematurely to his parent department with immediate effect. His five-year deputation term was to end in October 2023. HT has a copy of the order.
‘J’khand govt blowing public money to pay lawyer to fight graft case against CM’
The man who has filed cases against Jharkhand chief minster Hemant Soren and his associates for allegedly operating shell companies and allotting a mining lease to himself has now accused the state government of using taxpayer's money for making payments to senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal to defend allegations of corruption against the chief minister as an individual.
