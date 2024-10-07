Mumbai: In the last 24 hours across the weekend, the Mumbai cyber police have protected a total of ₹1.1 crore that were scammed by cyber frauds. The police froze the scammer’s bank accounts after receiving calls on their helpline number 1930. ₹ 1.1 crore saved from scammers in 24 hours after receiving calls on helpline

₹65 lakhs out of the ₹1.1 crore that they saved pertained to a ‘digital arrest’ where frauds had allegedly scammed a 50-year-old Bandra-based businessman by falsely claiming that he was involved in a money laundering case. Mangesh Bhor, police sub inspector at West Cyber said, “A 50-year-old Bandra resident was put under ‘digital arrest’ by scammers and was made to transfer more than ₹1 crore in two days.” As soon as the police received his call, they traced the bank account number that was provided by cyber frauds and managed to block ₹65 lakh from there.

On October 3, the victim received a phone call from an unknown person claiming to be a police officer. He told the victim that his money was generated through unfair means and a case had been registered against him for money laundering. The scammer then gave a mobile number to the victim and asked him to contact that number. The victim followed the instructions. A fraud who claimed to be a police official asked him to isolate in a room so no one could disturb while he interrogated him on video call. Under threat, the victim shared all his details.

The caller then told the victim that an arrest warrant had been issued against him for money laundering and if he wanted to get a clean chit, he would have to transfer the money to the bank account he would provide. The victim transferred amounts that summed up to more than ₹1 crore in multiple bank accounts provided by the accused online, said Bhor. Police will record the victim’s statement on Monday and register FIR.

“We have received several other calls from victims who were duped under the pretext of investing in share trading. After this, amounts were blocked in the accused’s account” said Bhor. This achievement highlights the continued efforts of the police in safeguarding citizens from cybercrimes. In the last nine months, the police have saved a total amount of ₹114 crores after receiving calls on the helpline number.