11-yr-old girl sexually assaulted in Pune school. Officials say he was an outsider
PUNE: A man, yet to be identified, entered a private school in Pune, took an 11-year-old girl to the toilet and sexually assaulted her, police said on Thursday.
The man also threatened the young girl not to talk about the incident but the girl told her friends, who in turn, alerted school authorities. “The school then informed her parents and police,” Shivajinagar police station senior inspector Anita More said.
It is not clear yet how the man was able to enter the school.
“The man took the girl to a toilet in the school premises where he allegedly assaulted her sexually and then fled,” More said.
A case was registered against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the investigation is underway, said police.
Police are also scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras of the school. The incident happened just minutes before classes were to resume in the school, police said.
Last week, another incident had come to light in which an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped on several occasions by four members of her family, including her father, older teenage brother and paternal grandfather.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics