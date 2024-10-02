Mumbai: In what would be welcome news for the 2.9 million commuters who travel by the Western line between Churchgate and Dahanu every day, Western Railway (WR) will add 12 new suburban services from October 12, taking the total to 1,406. This was made possible with the recent addition of a sixth rail line between Goregaon and Kandivali. 12 new train services on Western line from October 12

The 12 new services include six each in the UP (towards Churchgate) and DOWN (towards Dahanu) routes. Providing relief to commuters travelling from the city’s northern-most suburbs, WR has also converted ten 12-car rakes into 15-car rakes, while six services have been extended.

“We are all set to introduce the new suburban timetable with effect from October 12 to ensure better passenger convenience and comfort,” said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

The new services will longer rakes will especially benefit a growing number of commuters travelling on the Virar-Dahanu belt. From 65,000 pre-Covid, there are now 125,000-130,000 people travelling on this route daily.

“Four new services will be introduced between Dahanu and Virar to fulfil the demands of the people from this region. The 15-car services will increase from 199 to 209,” said another WR official. These 15-car trains will run as fast trains between Churchgate and Virar.

Prathamesh Sawant, a resident of Boisar, welcomed the announcement. “We had been demanding more services between Virar and Dahanu as there is hardly any space inside trains during peak hours,” he said.