Mumbai: In the aftermath of the bus accident in Kurla, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking’s authorities decided on Wednesday that buses measuring up to 9 mts in length be allowed to ply to and from perennially congested railway stations. The undertaking has appointed a committee to study the areas and determine the best way forward for BEST buses to ply here along with other modes of transport. 12-mt bus not to ply on congested roads: BEST

BEST authorities added areas such as Borivali (W), Andheri (W), Bandra (E), Kurla (W), Mulund (W) etc, apart from being crammed, were also under the scourge of the “auto mafia”, which allow little space for large BEST buses to safely manoeuvre.

Quarrels over space are known to break out between bus drivers outside overcrowded railway stations and haphazardly parked auto drivers who queue up waiting for passengers. In some areas shared autos also block the road, further exacerbating challenges faced by pedestrians, private vehicle owners and BEST drivers, said authorities from the transport utility.

“Mini buses or medium sized buses no longer than 9 mts should be allowed at congested spaces. While our depot managers are constantly in touch with the local police who clear out congestion outside railway stations now and then, the shared autos try to dominate the buses,” said Anil Diggikar, general manager, BEST undertaking.

On Monday, the BEST wet lease driver Sanjay More was driving a 12-mt long e-bus through a congested part of Kurla (W), where he rammed into 22 vehicles killing seven and injuring 42.

The CCTV footage from the bus shows the congested road with auto rickshaws parked at one end, pedestrians on the street, vendors selling their wares and vehicles parked on road, thus reducing its width. The footage also shows haphazardly parked rickshaws blocking BEST bus stands.

Given that the buses “need to course through congested roadways, drop passengers, take u-turns and return to bus stops, plying 12-mt long vehicles become a challenge for drivers outside many railway stations”, said a BEST official.

Auto rickshaw union leader Thampy Kurien has called for “well-channelled lanes for shared autos with fare and destination boards set up”. Kurien said, “Space for BEST buses must be segregated, only then can the problem be eased outside railway stations.”