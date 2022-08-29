12-year-old falls to his death from 22-storey building in Sewri
According to the police, the deceased was a student of class 7 and lived with his family, including his father, mother and elder brother
Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy, a student of Bombay Scottish School, died after falling from a 22-storey high-rise building in the Sewri area on Saturday. Based on the preliminary statement of the boy’s parents, who do not suspect any foul play, the RAK Marg police has registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating to find out the floor from which the boy fell to his death, said a police officer.
According to the police, the deceased was a student of class 7 and lived with his family, including his father, mother and elder brother, on the 21st floor of Rushabh Tower, Zakaria Bunder Cross Road, Sewri.
The incident occurred around 6:15 on Saturday when RAK patrol van number one received a call from the main police control room that a boy had fallen from a 22-storey building. A police team reached the spot soon thereafter and the boy was immediately rushed to the KEM Hospital where he was declared dead before admission, said deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Patil.
The security supervisor Abhay Singh of the building said, “After hearing a loud thud I rushed to the building and saw a boy lying in a pool of blood. I called other security guards in the building. The noise was so loud that even people from the first and second floors of the building came running down to check.”
“We informed his mother who was present at the house. The boy’s father was on his way to Pune for some official work and after hearing about the incident he returned. The elder brother had also gone out and was not at home”, said a security guard.
“The building’s terrace was locked and all windows in the building have grills so there is no chance that the boy could have fallen from any flat. However, there are two refuge areas on the 9th and 18th floor of the building, where windows have four feet walls with one-and-half feet grills so a person could not lose balance if he or she is standing unless the person climbs,” said Singh.
“I have been working here for two years and I knew the boy. He used to play in the building. I get shivers every time I think about him lying in a pool of blood,” said security guard Motilal.
The police have recorded the preliminary statement of the mother. “The family is in shock hence will re-record their statement after two days. We will inquire with the neighbours and the children if anyone has seen anything. We will investigate the matter from all possible angles,” said a police officer.
A student of the Bombay Scottish School, the boy was touted as a lively and chatty child by his classmates. “He was always been very active, be it in academics or extracurricular activities. He was always teachers’ favourite and the news has come as a shock to us,” said a parent of a student from the same batch as the deceased.
Notably, the school students had collectively raised ₹51 lakh funds to distribute among 150 drivers, cleaners and women attendants during the lockdown. The deceased boy had baked and sold 200 cupcakes with lemonade to collect money. The boy had collected ₹15,000 by selling cupcakes and many even gave him money without taking his cakes.
- With inputs from Shreya Bhandary
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
