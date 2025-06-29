MUMBAI: A 12-year-old boy from Ghartan Pada in Dahisar accidentally fired a round from an Italian pistol he found in a garbage dump on Friday evening. The police said the boy picked up the loaded pistol and was playing with it thinking it was a toy. He realised that it was a real pistol when he pulled the trigger and a bullet was fired. Fortunately no one was injured in the incident. 12-year-old fires a round from pistol found dumped in garbage in Dahisar

According to the Dahisar police, a passerby informed constable Prabhakar Kadam that some children near the Sai Krupa Chawl in Ghartanpada had found a pistol. When the police reached the spot, they found a gathering of people surrounding the sophisticated pistol.

The police said that 12-year-old Sunil Jadhav was playing with his friends when he found the pistol lying in the garbage. When he realised it was a real pistol with live cartridges he dropped it to the ground, but the sound of the shot drew in a crowd.

“Fotunately, no one was injured in the episode,” said a police officer, adding that two independent witnesses were called and the Italian pistol–P Beretta Gardone VT CAL 765 mm PA– and the four live cartridges in it were taken into custody.

The police said that the firearm was worth around ₹1,5 lakh and added that they are checking CCTV footage of the locality and nearby places to identify the person who dumped the pistol in the heap of garbage. The police have registered a case against an unknown person under sections 3 (requirement of licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition) and 25 (punishment for certain offences) of the Arms Act.