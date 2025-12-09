Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
12-year-old killed in Mankhurd hit-and-run; driver booked for culpable homicide

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 05:02 am IST

A 12-year-old boy died in a hit-and-run in Mumbai; police have charged the unidentified driver with culpable homicide and reckless driving.

MUMBAI: A 12-year-old boy died after he was struck by an unknown speeding car in a hit-and-run at Mankhurd on Saturday afternoon. Trombay police have booked the unidentified driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to the police, the boy was attempting to cross the south-bound lane of the Sion–Panvel Highway at Mankhurd when a four-wheeler hit him and continued driving. Locals at the spot tried to stop the vehicle; the driver briefly slowed down but then accelerated again, brushing a two-wheeler and injuring both riders before fleeing.

Constable Sachin Bhosale, who was on patrol duty, was the first to reach the spot with a colleague. “They found the minor lying on the divider in a pool of blood. Witnesses said the car hit the boy while he was crossing and then sped off after knocking down a motorcycle,” a Trombay police officer said.

The boy was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, where he was declared dead. The injured motorcyclists have been identified as Vijay Sonawane, 28, an electrician, and Yash Kothwal, 27, both residents of Chembur. Sonawane sustained a fracture on his left hand.

Police have registered a case against the unknown vehicle owner under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving) and 125 (endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

