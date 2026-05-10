MUMBAI: While Mumbai locals are celebrated as the city’s “lifeline”, millions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) depend on shared autorickshaws to complete the final stretch of their daily commute. Yet 15 years after shared autos began operating in the city, the network remains poorly regulated. 13 million rides a day, but Mumbai’s shared auto network still runs without rules

A three-year exhaustive study conducted by The Mumbai Living Lab, a research-based initiative focused on improving urban mobility, in collaboration with Columbia University in New York, has found that nearly 13 million passengers use shared autorickshaws daily across Mumbai and the MMR. The study recommends urgent formalisation of the system through notified routes, mandatory fare displays, passenger monitoring and safer operating mechanisms.

Researchers studying Nalasopara East found that nearly 1 million to 1.2 million people in the neighbourhood alone rely on shared autos every day for last-mile connectivity, underscoring the scale of dependence on a transport system that continues to operate in the shadows.

“During our three-year study, we found that 18,000 autos ply on 21 routes on a shared basis. The system remains largely informal; these vehicles offer fares as low as ₹10, roughly one-third the cost of a metered base fare. There are however issues in operating this system,” said a researcher from The Mumbai Living Lab.

For millions living in the outer stretches of the MMR, shared autos are not merely a transport option but a direct link to livelihoods. The report stated that approximately 70% of informal settlements still face transport deficits, with many residents forced to walk for over an hour merely to reach a road where an autorickshaw may be available.

Keeping Mumbai moving

“There is a need to recognise these shared autos as an integral part of public mobility. The government should first create a mechanism where over seating of passengers is prevented as in case of an accident, neither the driver nor the passenger can claim insurance,” said another researcher.

The legally permissible passenger limit in an autorickshaw in Mumbai is three passengers, excluding the driver.

Researchers found that the shared auto ecosystem is surprisingly sophisticated despite functioning outside formal planning systems. However, the absence of regulation has resulted in safety concerns, unregulated routes and a lack of basic passenger infrastructure.

A seminar discussing the ecosystem and operating model of shared autorickshaws will be held on May 10, alongside an exhibition at the Bajaj Art Gallery in Nariman Point, Churchgate. The exhibition will remain open till May 17.

Experts argue that integrating shared autorickshaws into official station area planning is now unavoidable if Mumbai wants a safer and more efficient transport network.

Sources said formalising the system could allow the government to introduce route-based regulation, dedicated electric charging infrastructure in the future, designated waiting areas, passenger safety mechanisms and clearly displayed fare boards and route maps.

“Popular transport enables large numbers of people across the globe and their cities to function, it is time for these essential services to be partners in planning to make critical transit and walkability improvements,” said Jacqueline Klopp.

Long hours, low earnings and mounting health risks

Behind the low fares and high commuter dependence lies an exhausting economic reality for drivers.

The study found that an average shared auto driver in Nalasopara works nearly 14 hours a day, seven days a week. Despite earning roughly ₹24,000 a month, a significant portion of their income is consumed by fuel costs, vehicle maintenance, permits, repairs and operational expenses.

“We have been telling the drivers not to ferry more than permissible yet they barely listen. Moreover there is the issue of fitness of vehicles, driver permits and other shortcomings with 20-25% of shared autos running illegally,” said Thampy Kurien, auto union leader.

Researchers found that more than 60% of drivers reported chronic body pain caused by prolonged driving hours, while nearly 25% said they had suffered heatstroke because of constant exposure to extreme temperatures in areas witnessing rapid loss of green cover.

Without formal stands, shaded waiting areas or rest spaces, drivers spend entire days exposed to heat, construction dust and vehicular emissions. Around 30% also reported respiratory illnesses linked to worsening air pollution.

From May 10-17, the exhibition titled Transit Tales will explore the role of shared autorickshaws in the MMR and examine their impact on livelihoods, infrastructure and urban mobility. Organisers said the initiative aims to reshape public perception and highlight shared autorickshaws as a sustainable mode of popular transport.

The exhibition will open with a one-day conference intended to trigger wider discussions on building a more equitable and integrated transport future for Mumbai. The initiative is supported by the Volvo Research and Education Foundations, the American Institute of Indian Studies and the Bajaj Foundation.