13-year-old girl injured as bullet from NCC camp misfires in Shahapur
A 13-year-old Class 7 girl, who was playing outside her house, was shot in the hip by a misfired bullet from an ongoing rifle training camp held at a village in Shahapur in Thane district on Saturday.
The girl is a resident of Aghai Thakurpada, a small tribal settlement village, which is near the training camp. Local and police officials took her to a primary health care centre in Shahapur for treatment and later the doctor referred her to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for further treatment. But due to the seriousness of the injury, she was referred to JJ Hospital.
The incident occurred at Janglibaba Ashram in Shahapur village at around 2pm when the bullet fired from the camp hit Kanchan Korade. Aghai Thakurpada is around 30km from Shahapur police station.
DSP Navnath Dhavale of Shahapur division said, “The camp was arranged by the National Cadets Corps for 300-400 students for 10 days. It was in the premises of Ashram school. The shooting camp was going on for the past two days and one of the bullets that was misfired injured Kanchan. Further investigation about this shooting camp, its permission, safety measures taken and the Ashram who gave them the place to arrange the camp is under way. We will soon register a case against the responsible person.”
Local villagers from Shahapur claimed that since the last two days, there were incidents of bullets being misfired in residential areas. Some of the villagers also alerted one of the prominent people in the village about it. But no action was taken.
Shramjeevi Sanghtna’s social activist, Nitin Jadhav, said, “The Shahapur Civil Hospital did not have facility to treat such a severe injury and referred the girl to Kalwa Hospital, which later sent her to JJ Hospital due to seriousness of the bullet wound.”
