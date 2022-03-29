14-month-old baby run over by tempo in Titwala dies due to injuries; driver arrested but out on bail
A 14-month-old baby boy playing on a road with his siblings was mowed down by a tempo in Titwala on March 24. The boy was admitted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
The Titwala Police have arrested the driver in the case. The video of the incident went viral. It shows three children playing on an open ground at the Balyani area in Titwala. The tempo ran over one of the boys. The other two boys immediately rushed him home and the family took him to a government hospital for treatment.
According to Titwala police, the deceased has been identified as Arsalam Shah. The accused was identified as Saif Faruki, 39.
The incident occurred at around 3pm when Faruki came to deliver marble tiles at a shop and allegedly took his vehicle out from the parking lot in a rash manner without looking at the baby. He fled the spot with the tempo.
An officer from Titwala police station said, “The accused was arrested and produced in the court under IPC Section 302 but he is out on bail now. The child is from a poor family, lives in a slum area and succumbed to death due to a tyre of the tempo crushing him, leading to several blood loss and internal injuries.”
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics