14-month-old baby run over by tempo in Titwala dies due to injuries; driver arrested but out on bail

A 14-month-old baby boy playing on a road with his siblings was mowed down by a tempo in Titwala on March 24. The boy was admitted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The Titwala Police have arrested the driver in the case. The video of the incident went viral. It shows three children playing on an open ground at the Balyani area in Titwala. The tempo ran over one of the boys. The other two boys immediately rushed him home and the family took him to a government hospital for treatment.

According to Titwala police, the deceased has been identified as Arsalam Shah. The accused was identified as Saif Faruki, 39.

The incident occurred at around 3pm when Faruki came to deliver marble tiles at a shop and allegedly took his vehicle out from the parking lot in a rash manner without looking at the baby. He fled the spot with the tempo.

An officer from Titwala police station said, “The accused was arrested and produced in the court under IPC Section 302 but he is out on bail now. The child is from a poor family, lives in a slum area and succumbed to death due to a tyre of the tempo crushing him, leading to several blood loss and internal injuries.”