Thane: A 14-year-old boy was killed and his friend was seriously injured on Wednesday evening when a speeding tempo hit their scooter in Dombivli’s Manpada neighbourhood. The tempo driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested by Manpada police. 14-year-old killed as tempo hits scooter

According to the police, 14-year-old Buddhashal Khandare and 15-year-old Vaibhav Shendge, both students at Green English School, were returning home from a tuition class when stopped at a junction and were hit by the tempo. While Khandare was run over and died, Shendge was seriously injured. The tempo driver was taken into custody following the incident, said police.