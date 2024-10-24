Menu Explore
14-year-old killed as tempo hits scooter

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 24, 2024 07:36 AM IST

The tempo driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested by Manpada police

Thane: A 14-year-old boy was killed and his friend was seriously injured on Wednesday evening when a speeding tempo hit their scooter in Dombivli’s Manpada neighbourhood. The tempo driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested by Manpada police.

14-year-old killed as tempo hits scooter

According to the police, 14-year-old Buddhashal Khandare and 15-year-old Vaibhav Shendge, both students at Green English School, were returning home from a tuition class when stopped at a junction and were hit by the tempo. While Khandare was run over and died, Shendge was seriously injured. The tempo driver was taken into custody following the incident, said police.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
