Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his mother after she ignored him while on the phone, reportedly speaking with a boyfriend, according to Chunabhatti police. Investigations revealed that the boy was upset over his mother’s relationship, police stated. 14-year-old son stabs mother in rage over alleged affair

The Chunabhatti police registered a case under section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the minor, based on a statement by a woman police constable. The boy has been sent to a children’s remand home.

The incident occurred on Friday when the class 9 student was calling for his mother to help with some household tasks. She, however, was engaged in a phone conversation. In a moment of rage, the boy allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and threatened his mother, leading to a scuffle during which she sustained a severe neck injury.

The injured mother managed to go outside, where she sought help from two women constables stationed at a nearby police chowki. They immediately rushed her to Sion Hospital. The woman, who was initially unconscious, is now reported to be out of danger.

According to police, the family has been strained by relationship issues, with the victim and her husband not speaking for several years. The son was aware of his mother’s alleged affair and had tried to reason with her multiple times, but his concerns were ignored, police said.