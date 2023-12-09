150 Dahisar bldgs go without gas after pipeline is damaged

MUMBAI: The supply of cooking gas to over 150 residential buildings in Dahisar East was aborted for around five hours after a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractor damaged the 90 mm pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), while carrying out excavation work at 3pm, on Friday. HT Image

Heavy leakage was spotted near a bus stop, at New Jari Mari Garden, following which Mumbai fire brigade, police and MGL staff rushed to the spot. A spokesperson of MGL said that the damage was caused by the impact of a JCB being used by a drainage contractor. “As an emergency measure gas supply has been shut in around 150 buildings, which will be restored once it is repaired,” she said in the evening.

Harish Pandey, a member of Advanced Locality Management (ALM), Dahisar said, “We experienced a similar leak just a few days ago. The gas connections were suddenly cut off leaving people in the lurch.”

Anil Patade, a resident from the Dahisar East said that the connections were shut for four to five hours but later restored. “Only some flats in the buildings started receiving the supply after 8pm. Our building has the supply while the one next to us is still waiting for the same,” he said.

Fire brigade officials said that no injuries were reported. Dahisar police are investigating if there was any negligence by the driver of the JCB.

When HT contacted MGL officials around 9 pm, they said the repairs were complete and the restoration of supply was in progress.