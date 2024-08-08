150 IIT-B students say they chose their careers based on elective subjects

Mumbai: Out of 291 outgoing students at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) who responded to an annual survey, 150 stated that they chose their careers based on elective subjects. Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: Posse of policemen deployed outside IIT Bombay after students protest seeking justice for 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide on February 12 inside IIT Bombay, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Elective courses allow students to explore interests outside of their major giving them the flexibility to tailor their education to their personal interests and career goals.

Additionally, 105 students acknowledged that their internships significantly influenced their practical career choices. Conducted by Insight, the student media body of IIT Bombay, the annual survey was divided into four key sections: academics, career, personal, and miscellaneous and gathered responses from 291 outgoing students.

In the career section, when asked about their immediate plans after graduation, 67 students indicated that they would join the core engineering industry, 66 opted for technology-related fields, and 35 planned to pursue a PhD.

Regarding future exams, 99 out of 280 respondents stated that they did not plan to take any more competitive exams. However, 77 students intended to take the CAT, 76 planned for TOEFL, and 69 chose the GRE.

In the academic section, 178 students felt that the course material at the institute was more theoretical and suited for research, while 152 suggested a need for greater industry relevance. When asked about the importance of attending classes, 175 students agreed that it depended on the professor and the course.

Furthermore, 206 students welcomed the IIT administration’s decision to implement a new curriculum, stating it aligns better with industry requirements.

The survey also revealed that 150 out of 288 students used external platforms like Coursera, YouTube, and Udemy for studying, while around 75 relied on books from the library.

In the personal section, 226 students mentioned they were the first generation in their family to attend IIT. Additionally, 232 students reported never facing any language barrier at IIT Bombay. The survey also noted that 52 students were in relationships with partners from IIT, and approximately 120 students consumed alcohol for the first time after their first year at the institute.