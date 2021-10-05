150-bed paediatric ward set up in Thane in anticipation of Covid third wave

Although schools have reopened and malls and theatres opened for the fully vaccinated, and rules relaxed across the city, the probability of the third wave continues to loom.

Keeping this in mind, a 150-bed paediatric ward has been set up near the Thane Mental Hospital by the Thane District Health Department. This is apart from the ones set up by individual municipal corporations within the district.

From among these 150 beds set up recently, around 25 will be specifically used in case of any disaster or emergency wherein children need hospitalisation.

The paediatric ward has been set up on the ground floor of the health department adjacent to the Mental Hospital. Moreover, a state-of-the-art operation theatre has been set up for the convenience of pregnant women along with a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“We have planned for an additional 50-bed facility within the premises and preparations for the same are going on. This will be apart from the existing NICU and the 150-bed facility. If there is a sudden spike in numbers, we will have enough space to admit children and no one will be devoid of any facility or treatment,” said Dr Kailash Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane district.

Within Thane district, Thane Municipal Corporation has already set up a 100-bed paediatric facility, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has set up a 50-bed paediatric ward and Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has set up an 80-bed facility within their respective jurisdictions. As it is anticipated that children would be most affected in the probable third wave, preparations are being made as per the rules stated by the State government.