1524 CCTV cameras to secure Navi Mumbai by October end

NAVI MUMBAI Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 16, 2023:1192 CCTV network to secure Navi Mumbai by October end, 90% work complete at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, October 16, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The much delayed CCTV project of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is finally set to see the light of day by October end. The work of the CCTV network of 1,524 cameras is in its final stages. Later, additional cameras will be installed based on inputs from the police department taking the total number to 1600 cameras.

The work was initially planned to be completed in November 2022, following an extension given by the civic body; it was then slated for completion by March 2023. NMMC has now given a deadline of month end, warning that the agency will be penalized for any further delay.

The present contract of 1,524 cameras has been undertaken by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) at a cost of ₹127.63 cr, which includes 5 years maintenance and data.

Work on the integrated command and control centre, the centralized controlling and monitoring cell of the CCTV network located at the first floor of NMMC headquarters has been completed. It will be connected to the special cell of Navi Mumbai police commissionerate. There will also be monitoring cell at office of the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) and that of deputy commissioner of police (zone I)

All the cameras will have a captured video storage capacity of 30 days. There is also provision to collate for independent storage, capturing CCTV videos of important events and incidents.

Of the cameras already installed, 19 have been commissioned on an experimental basis for testing purposes. The functioning of the cameras is being monitored by city engineer Sanjay Desai and additional city engineer Shirish Aradwad.

Informed Aradwad, “90% of the work has been completed and we are confident of the work being completed by this month end in time for Diwali. The agency has been warned of penalties if there is any further delay.”

Giving details of the cameras, Aradwad said, “There will be 954 fixed cameras along with 360 degree panoramic view monitoring 165 pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras. Taking into account the sensitive long coastal belt of the city, 9 thermal cameras will be installed for enhanced security to keep a vigil on any terrorist or anti-national activity.”

Stated Aradwad, “96 evidence cameras, which are crucial for the police department will be installed at 24 main traffic junctions. 288 automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will also be installed.”

He explained, “These cameras will automatically read the number plates of the vehicles. Once commissioned, they will help in sending penalty challans along with vehicle photographs as proof to the residence of motorists who jump traffic signals or violate other traffic norms.”

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, who is taking constant review of the project placing it high on his priority list said, “Various types of CCTV cameras will be installed at 540 locations in the city. High definition cameras will be installed at the main chowks, bus depots, markets, gardens, grounds, junctions, public places attracting large crowds, NMMC headquarters, Palm Beach road, Thane Belapur road, Sion-Panvel highway and other such busy roads.”

According to Narvekar, “Public address systems will be deployed at 24 traffic junctions. It will help in guiding and giving instructions from the CCTV control room to citizens in times of emergencies as a part of the disaster management system.”

The next contract for additional cameras is expected to follow soon.

Box

Navi Mumbai was the first city in the State to install CCTV cameras in 2013

Following the terror attacks in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai was the first city in the State to install CCTV cameras in 2013. 282 cameras were installed in the city then. Later, since the cameras were outdated with most not functioning, NMMC decided to completely upgrade the system in 2019.

The civic body had prepared a ₹154 cr proposal then which was kept pending for long by the general body. When the bids were finally called, the lowest bid was of ₹271 cr, which the civic body rejected.

New bids were then called and the contract at a much lower price of ₹127.63 cr was awarded to TASL.

Box

Additional cameras based on police input

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe has been holding meetings at the police commissionerate level, to review the CCTV project.

Said Bharambe, “We have given our inputs to the municipal corporation and made suggestions to make the system even more effective in terms of security, law and order.”

Responding positively, municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, “The suggestions received from the police commissioner are crucial. We are taking up the suggestions of the police department on priority and I have instructed the engineering department accordingly.”

