16 tigers died in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha this year: NTCA data
Sixteen tigers have died in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region this year, next only to Madhya Pradesh where 27 tiger deaths were reported, according to data compiled by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
According to NTCA, the 16 tigers died in the forest region of Nagpur, Chandrapur, Akola, Gondia, Umred, Bhandara, Bramhapuri, Allapalli and Gadchiroli. Only two of the 16 tiger deaths were reported from the project tiger areas.
According to the state wildlife officials, 9 tigers died of natural causes or due to territorial fights, 4 due to electrocution, two deaths due to accidents and only one due to poaching which took place in the Bhandara forest division.
Maharashtra has six project tiger sanctuaries of which five are in the Vidarbha region, namely Tadoba (Chandrapur), Melghat (Amravati), Pench (Nagpur), Navegaon-Nagzira (Bhandara) and Bor (Wardha). Sahyadri Tiger Reserve is the only tiger project which is spread over Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri districts of west Maharashtra. No tiger death was reported in west Maharashtra during the period.
According to NTCA, Maharashtra recorded 184 tiger deaths in the decade from 2012 to August 2022. Till 2012-2019, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) reported 18 tiger deaths, the highest in the state, followed by Pench Tiger Reserve (12), Melghat Tiger Reserve (11), Navegaon-Nagzira (2) and Bor Tiger Reserve (1).
Mohan Kothekar, a wildlife activist, said the state has been reporting a substantial number of tiger deaths due to lack of accountability, adding that the number of deaths witnessed a sharp increase in summer months.
Due to extreme weather during the summer in Vidarbha region, particularly Chandrapur that is home to the Tadoba tiger sanctuary, patrolling by forest personnel decreases.
Sunil Limaye, the state wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Maharashtra state said most of the 16 tigers died of natural causes. “Almost all these tigers lost their lives naturally. Some of them died due to territorial fights with other tigers,” he said, asserting that tiger conservation in Maharashtra is really satisfactory.
-
Rahul Gandhi to visit Maharashtra as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Mumbai Amidst infighting in the state Congress, senior leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi will visit Maharashtra as part of the 3,500 km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in October. Gandhi's foot-march, which is expected to be launched on October 2 from Kanyakumari, will cover the 3,500 km distance to Kashmir in 148 days. Gandhi is expected to cover around 380 km in around eight districts in the state and hold 10 public meetings.
-
Salim Fruit passed on extorted money to D-Company: NIA
The agency accused Qureshi of threatening city businessmen, especially builders. NIA also informed the special court that during raids conducted at Qureshi's premises on May 9, they have recovered over 10,000 documents and a specialised forensic auditor is appointed to scrutinise the documents. The agency sought his custody remand, claiming that the extortion money had been passed on in layered transactions which needed to be probed.
-
Bengaluru car owner takes jibe on potholes with this witty sticker
In a picture shared by a Twitter user, a car was seen with a sticker behind that reads: “Not drunk. Just avoiding potholes.” The user named Vinod Jacob shared the picture and wrote: “This is the ultimate, nailed it(Sic)”Many Twitter users have tagged the social media handles of BBMP to the picture and asked them to fix the potholes to avoid the jibes.
-
In Navi Mumbai, realty projects worth ₹5,000Cr to inch ahead; 3,500 buildings awaiting redevelopment to benefit
Following the Airports Authority of India's decision to relax the earlier cap imposed on the elevation levels of city buildings in Navi Mumbai, the realty projects worth ₹5,000Cr will now get clearance along with mega development plans of another ₹5,000Cr on the open plots across the city, as per the estimates of CIDCO. Buildings in the city, as per the revised guidelines, can now go up to 160.1m (48 to 50 floors).
-
Land surface temperature increases by 5 degrees over 20 years in SoBo
Mumbai With the world's temperature increasing continuously for the last 150 years, the densely-populated coastal city of Mumbai has not been spared. Land surface temperature (LST) in south Mumbai became warmer by 5 degrees Celsius (C) between 2000 and 2020, according to a new study led by researchers at the National Environmental Engineering Institute.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics