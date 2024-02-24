 17-year-old boy, who went ‘missing’ on HSC exam day, returns | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / 17-year-old boy, who went ‘missing’ on HSC exam day, returns

17-year-old boy, who went ‘missing’ on HSC exam day, returns

ByRaina Assainar
Feb 24, 2024 07:54 AM IST

On Wednesday, he left home for his exam centre at St Mary College in Vashi and did not return home. He later contacted his parents by sending a WhatsApp message saying he was safe and would return soon

Navi Mumbai: The 17-year-old boy from Ghansoli who had gone ‘missing’ on his first day of the HSC exam on Wednesday returned home on Friday after spending two nights in Karjat.

HT Image
HT Image

On Wednesday, he left home for his exam centre at St Mary College in Vashi and did not return home. He later contacted his parents by sending a WhatsApp message saying he was safe and would return soon.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Friday, when he returned home, he revealed that he did not fill form 17 meant for appearing in HSC exams, said Prithviraj Ghorpade, Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Navi Mumbai.

“Initially, when he had gone to the college to collect the form, the distribution had not started, and later, when he went, he was told that the last date was already over,” Ghorpade said. “After he realised that he had missed filling out the form and submitting it in time, he was afraid to reveal his mistake to his parents; hence, he never told them about it and continued going to college and tuition.”

He also lied about his exam center and left home. “Not knowing what to do, he went to Karjat and loitered in the area for two days,” Ghorpade added.

The boy, who had scored 75% in his 10th boards, is the second child in his family of three kids. His father is a mathadi worker, and his mother is a homemaker. On Wednesday, his family registered a case of kidnapping with Rabale police, and the investigations were handed over to AHTU of Navi Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On