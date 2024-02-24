17-year-old boy, who went ‘missing’ on HSC exam day, returns

Navi Mumbai: The 17-year-old boy from Ghansoli who had gone ‘missing’ on his first day of the HSC exam on Wednesday returned home on Friday after spending two nights in Karjat. HT Image

On Wednesday, he left home for his exam centre at St Mary College in Vashi and did not return home. He later contacted his parents by sending a WhatsApp message saying he was safe and would return soon.

On Friday, when he returned home, he revealed that he did not fill form 17 meant for appearing in HSC exams, said Prithviraj Ghorpade, Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Navi Mumbai.

“Initially, when he had gone to the college to collect the form, the distribution had not started, and later, when he went, he was told that the last date was already over,” Ghorpade said. “After he realised that he had missed filling out the form and submitting it in time, he was afraid to reveal his mistake to his parents; hence, he never told them about it and continued going to college and tuition.”

He also lied about his exam center and left home. “Not knowing what to do, he went to Karjat and loitered in the area for two days,” Ghorpade added.

The boy, who had scored 75% in his 10th boards, is the second child in his family of three kids. His father is a mathadi worker, and his mother is a homemaker. On Wednesday, his family registered a case of kidnapping with Rabale police, and the investigations were handed over to AHTU of Navi Mumbai.