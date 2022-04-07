17-year-old girl falls from cliff while on trek to Murbad
A 17-year-old girl who went on a trek to Gorakhgad in Murbad, Thane, fell off a cliff while trying to click a selfie on Wednesday afternoon. A search team from Murbad police along with the villagers tried to locate her but she could not be found due to the darkness. They will resume the search on Thursday morning.
The girl was identified as Damini Dinkarrao, resident of Shahapur. According to Murbad police officials, they received a call from a villager in the afternoon that a girl fell off the mountain.
An officer said, “The girl and her friends from Shahapur came to Gorakhgad on Wednesday morning for trekking. While they were coming down in the late afternoon, she was clicking selfies from the edge of the mountain and accidentally fell from around 60 feet height. We are yet to investigate the matter and will resume the search for her on Thursday morning.”
Tambli: One dish with multiple tasty variations
I remain perched on the higher end of the weighing scale, basically hating myself for over-eating, over-boozing and falling off my exercise routine. How to detox now? How to stop the steady upward march of my body mass index? How to stem the not-so-steady ballooning out of various body parts? The answer, I say, is Tambli. Never heard of it? Do not fret. Tambli is a crossover between a chutney, raita and a lassi.
Karnataka Police ask mosques not to violate noise pollution rule
Mosques in Karnataka have started receiving notices from the police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. The Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has directed all the police commissioners, inspectors general of police and the superintendents of police to check violation of noise pollution rules by 'religious institutions', pubs, night clubs and other institutions and at functions.
MNNIT student lands ₹1.18 cr job with Amazon
The state's lone NIT—Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad's—BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) final year student Lokesh Raj Singhi has earned laurels for the institute. Lokesh has bagged a coveted job as a 'Graduate Software Development Engineer' with Amazon Dublin at an impressive annual of package of ₹1.18 crore. He will be formally joining the firm in August 2022.
Delhi Metro moves to keep monkeys at bay
The Delhi Metro is trying to tackle a monkey problem that has bogged down its stations for over two decades now. And it hopes signage that asks people not to feed or lure monkeys, and deploying staffers armed with bamboo sticks, will keep simians away from its stations, especially in areas surrounded by green spaces or the Ridge, Delhi's green lungs.
IRP/Border Battalion recruitment: CAT directs govt to submit response in 1st week of May
JAMMU : Apni Party's legal cell provincial president advocate Vikram Rathore has taken up a legal fight for the fulfilment of the rights of IRP/Borer Battalion aspirants by filing an application in the Jammu bench of the CAT seeking justice for the applicants. “Some applicants, who approached CAT, had filled forms in offline and online mode. But their physical test was not conducted. In January 2020, they were issued admit cards,” he said.
