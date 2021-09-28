Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 17-year-old gym trainer dies in road accident on Vashi bridge
A 17-year-old gym trainer dies in road accident after his two-wheeler is hit by an unknown vehicle on Vashi bridge. (HT FILE)
A 17-year-old gym trainer dies in road accident after his two-wheeler is hit by an unknown vehicle on Vashi bridge. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

17-year-old gym trainer dies in road accident on Vashi bridge

A 17-year-old gym trainer dies on Vashi Creek Bridge on Monday after his two-wheeler was hit by an unknown vehicle; he was on his way to gym in Turbhe when the accident occurred
READ FULL STORY
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 06:57 PM IST

A 17-year-old gym trainer died on Vashi Creek Bridge on Monday after his two-wheeler was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Police said that the victim, Kabir Salim Mehda, stayed with his family at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi and worked as a gym trainer in Turbhe. On Monday, he was on his way to the gym when the mishap occurred.

Ramesh Chavan, senior inspector of Vashi police station, said, “Mehda suffered severe injuries at different parts of his body and was rushed to NMMC hospital, Vashi, where he succumbed. We handed over his body to his family after post-mortem. The vehicle that hit him ran away from the spot after the accident. We are examining the CCTV footage and hope to arrest the accused driver soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.