17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on WEH

MUMBAI: A 17-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run on the Western Express Highway near Dahisar East on Friday evening. The police said they are trying to identify the unknown car driver by scanning through CCTV footage of the accident site and nearby places. HT Image

The incident occurred when Karan Rajput was with his friends Aditya Velankar and Piyush Shukla and they had gone to Dahisar. Shukla was on his two-wheeler, whereas Aditya sat pillion with Rajput on his bike.

Later the day when they were returning from near Shailendra High School, under the over bridge on the Western Express Highway, Dahisar East an unknown car while overtaking brushed into their two-wheeler.

“Karan was thrown on the left side, while Aditya was thrown on the right side. He started bleeding from his ears and nose as he suffered serious injuries to his head. Karan escaped with minor injuries. Piyush and Karan rushed Aditya to Seven Star Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared dead,” said a police officer from Dahisar station.

Rajput is a resident of Singh Estate in Kandivali East had purchased a Yamaha bike two months ago, which is used by him and his father, who works as a delivery boy.

A case has been registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent act) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.