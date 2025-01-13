NAVI MUMBAI: An 18-year-old boy died after the bike he was riding allegedly crashed into a dumper truck from behind, while two of his friends suffered minor injuries. The accident occurred on Friday on the Jasai Bridge near Uran. Representative image: 18-year-old biker dies after ramming into truck; 2 pillions injured(Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

The deceased, identified as Aayan Aafan Nerekar, was riding a two-wheeler with his college friends, Shruti Chaudhary, 18, and Gautam Mrugan (18). The duo sustained minor injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Uran police, the three were travelling triple-seat on the bike, which is a traffic violation. The bike reportedly rammed into a dumper ahead of it.

Senior police inspector Jitendra Misal from Uran police station stated, “Prima facie, it does not appear that the dumper driver was at fault. However, a final decision will be made after recording the statements of the injured friends and reviewing CCTV footage from the stretch.”

A case of accidental death has been registered so far by the police. Aayan was rushed to MGM Hospital in Vashi with severe head and body injuries. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries over two days, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday at 7:12 am.

Police said they are investigating whether speeding or other factors, such as the dumper’s movements, contributed to the accident.