2 killed in separate road accidents in Goregaon

MUMBAI: Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents involving two-wheelers in Goregaon, one occurring late Sunday night and the other early Monday morning. In the first incident, a truck hit a motorcycle in Aarey Colony in Goregaon East at around 11pm on Sunday, causing the death of 18-year-old Sahil Zuzam, who was riding pillion with his friend, Mahendra Ingle, 22. Mumbai, India. Jan 06, 2025: A 26-year-old man lost his life and his friend was injured after a BMC garbage truck hit his bike on Monday morning outside the Goregaon swimming pool. Jan 06, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

According to the Aarey police, the driver of the truck, identified as Sirajuddin Mohammed Ayub Aga Syed, was allegedly driving the truck rashly at high speed because of which he hit the motorcycle, which was coming from the opposite direction. Mahendra suffered injuries in the accident while his friend Sahil succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the complaint of Sahil’s father, Aarey Colony resident Santosh Zuzam, 41, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 281, 106 (1), 125 (a), 125 (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 184, 134 (A), 134(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act, said senior police inspector Ravindra Patil.

In the second incident, two men speeding on a moped, from MG Road to Best Road towards their residence at Bhagat Singh Nagar in in Goregaon West, crashed into the rear wheel of a BMC garbage truck at 5:30am on Monday. The garbage truck driver did not come to know of the crash, said police officers.

The two men have been identified as Akshay Paygude, 26, and Ajay Hathekar, 28. Akshay, who was riding the moped, lost his life in the accident while Ajay, riding pillion, suffered injuries. Akshay was not wearing a helmet. Senior police inspector of Goregaon police station, Satish Umare, said that they are yet to determine if the two were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. A case of accidental death has been registered as of now.