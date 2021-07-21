Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 18-year-old strangles mother with belt, held
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

18-year-old strangles mother with belt, held

Vasai police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother, using a leather belt
READ FULL STORY
By Ram Parmar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:45 PM IST

Vasai police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother, using a leather belt.

The victim Mary Yadav, 40, had lost her husband a year ago. She would often pick up fights, in an inebriated state, with her son Sunny Yadav, over trivial issues.

“On Tuesday evening, during an argument, Sunny pushed his younger sister out of the house and then locked the door from inside. He, then, using a leather belt strangulated his mother to death,” said senior inspector Kalyanrao Karpe.

Sunny was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “The accused has confessed to the crime. He has been remanded in police custody. We have also seized the leather belt used for the murder,” said Karpe.

The accused had passed Class 12 and was seeking admission for a degree course.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.