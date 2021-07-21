18-year-old strangles mother with belt, held

Vasai police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother, using a leather belt.

The victim Mary Yadav, 40, had lost her husband a year ago. She would often pick up fights, in an inebriated state, with her son Sunny Yadav, over trivial issues.

“On Tuesday evening, during an argument, Sunny pushed his younger sister out of the house and then locked the door from inside. He, then, using a leather belt strangulated his mother to death,” said senior inspector Kalyanrao Karpe.

Sunny was arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “The accused has confessed to the crime. He has been remanded in police custody. We have also seized the leather belt used for the murder,” said Karpe.

The accused had passed Class 12 and was seeking admission for a degree course.