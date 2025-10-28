19,333 ‘suspicious’ voters found in Worli constituency, alleges Aaditya Thackeray

MUMBAI: Taking a leaf out of Rahul Gandhi’s book, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday made a presentation on alleged anomalies in the voter list of his constituency, Worli, claiming that 19,333 suspicious voters were found in the scrutiny. The information was presented at the Shiv Sena (UBT) ‘Determination Rally’ of party office-bearers, who had gathered with a resolve to win Mumbai once again in the BMC elections.

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray asked his party workers in Mumbai and Maharashtra to scrutinise all voter lists scrupulously by visiting homes. In keeping with the traditional Sena ethos, he asked them to slap bogus voters once they were identified. “More such cases will come to light in the coming days,” he declared.

Aaditya, while referring to the voters list, said that after the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024 and before the assembly elections in November 2024, 16,043 voters were added and 5,661 names deleted in the Worli voter’s list. The major anomalies included 502 voters with the same names as their fathers, 720 voters with a father’s name from a different community, 133 duplicate names with the same voter ID number, 643 voters with the wrong gender entered, 113 voters over 100 years of age, 4,177 voters with an improper or non-existent address, and 3,335 voters living in 214 homes.

“A certain Narhari Kulkarni’s name was deleted during the Lok Sabha elections as he was shown dead but the same person came to life in the assembly elections and his name was added by just changing the voter ID number,” said Aaditya. “Voters who died between 1995 and 2021 were shown alive in the voters list. A small room, which can only accommodate three or four people, was shown as the address of 38 voters. In our scrutiny, these people were all missing at the address.”

Aaditya told party workers to start scrutinising voter lists in their area with a focus on five points: duplicate names, dead voters, no voter photographs, no proper address and too many voters in one home.

Uddhav Thackeray, in his speech, slammed the BJP and Election Commission of India (ECI). “Earlier, voters used to select the government but now the government is selecting voters,” he said. “Tomorrow is ours. Once we come to power at the Centre, the ECI will have to face an inquiry, and action will be taken against all those involved in vote theft. As of now, at every shakha level, take one voter list with 1,200 names, and with the help of the gat pramukh (booth level worker), verify each name in the list by visiting every home. If you ensure that there is no bogus voting in your list of 1,200 voters, our candidates will easily win the BMC elections.”

Thackeray came down heavily on the BJP and union home minister Amit Shah and also remarked that “two traders” wanted to grab Mumbai. “The BJP is trying to buy Mumbai with money power but we will not allow them to,” he said. “The BJP has become a bogus gang of self-proclaimed patriots. As the elections are close, they have started the Hindu-Muslim and Marathi-Non Marathi conflicts again. But don’t succumb to this, and be prepared to colour Mumbai in Shiv Sena saffron.”