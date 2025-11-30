19-year-old booked for abetting minor girl’s suicide

NAVI MUMBAI: Around a fortnight after a 15-year-old girl from Taloja died by suicide, a 19-year-old Dahisar resident has been booked for allegedly harassing the girl and abetting her suicide. (Shutterstock)

The accused stalked the girl for months, assaulted her, and pressured her to enter into a relationship with him, which drove her to suicide, according to the complaint filed with the Taloja police on November 28, based on which the first information report was registered.

“We are currently verifying the complaint as the girl did not leave any suicide note,” an officer familiar with the case told Hindustan Times.

According to the complaint, the accused, a resident of Nagaon village in Dahisar in Thane district, had been following the minor girl after school hours since August 2025. He had been harassing her, forcing her to meet him and pressuring her to enter into a relationship. He had even verbally abused and assaulted the girl outside her school last month, the complainant alleged.

“Unable to bear the harassment, the girl died by suicide on November 12. Her ordeal came to light during the inquiry into her death, following which the case was registered,” the officer quoted earlier said.

The accused has been booked under sections 107 (abetment-to-suicide), 78 (stalking), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.