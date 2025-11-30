Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

19-year-old booked for abetting minor girl’s suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 05:10 am IST

The accused stalked the girl for months, assaulted her, and pressured her to enter into a relationship with him, which drove her to suicide, according to the complaint filed on November 28

NAVI MUMBAI: Around a fortnight after a 15-year-old girl from Taloja died by suicide, a 19-year-old Dahisar resident has been booked for allegedly harassing the girl and abetting her suicide.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The accused stalked the girl for months, assaulted her, and pressured her to enter into a relationship with him, which drove her to suicide, according to the complaint filed with the Taloja police on November 28, based on which the first information report was registered.

“We are currently verifying the complaint as the girl did not leave any suicide note,” an officer familiar with the case told Hindustan Times.

According to the complaint, the accused, a resident of Nagaon village in Dahisar in Thane district, had been following the minor girl after school hours since August 2025. He had been harassing her, forcing her to meet him and pressuring her to enter into a relationship. He had even verbally abused and assaulted the girl outside her school last month, the complainant alleged.

“Unable to bear the harassment, the girl died by suicide on November 12. Her ordeal came to light during the inquiry into her death, following which the case was registered,” the officer quoted earlier said.

The accused has been booked under sections 107 (abetment-to-suicide), 78 (stalking), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 19-year-old booked for abetting minor girl’s suicide
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 19-year-old from Dahisar has been booked for allegedly harassing and abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old girl from Taloja, who died on November 12. The accused stalked and assaulted her, pressuring her to enter a relationship. No suicide note was found, and the investigation revealed ongoing harassment since August 2025, leading to the girl's tragic decision.