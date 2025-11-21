THANE: A 19-year-old college student from Kalyan died by suicide on Tuesday evening, hours after a heated spat with co-passengers in a crowded local train over the language he used to ask commuters to move inside. 19-year-old boy ends life after train spat; family alleges ‘language harassment’

The student, a resident of Kolsewadi and a second-year undergraduate, had boarded a morning local from Kalyan to CSMT after his season ticket expired a day earlier. The second-class compartment was packed, and as the train pulled out, he reportedly shouted “andar chalo, andar chalo” (in Hindi: move inside) to help push passengers inside. According to his family, a group of commuters objected, questioning why he was speaking in Hindi despite being Maharashtrian.

When the teen replied that he was indeed a Marathi speaker, the group allegedly berated him further, accusing him of abandoning his mother tongue. The altercation reportedly escalated before the group dispersed at subsequent stations.

He later attended college as usual but, according to his family, remained shaken. He phoned his father during the day, saying he was distressed by the confrontation. His father counselled him to ignore the incident and focus on his studies.

When the father returned home around 7pm, he found the teen’s room locked from inside. After he failed to respond to repeated knocks, neighbours helped break open the door. The boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a scarf. He was rushed to Rukminibai Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“I have lost my son to this language war,” his grief-stricken father said. “I want strict action against those who harassed him. My son will not return, but no other parent should go through this.”

Kolsewadi police said they have not yet established a direct link between the train incident and the suicide. “There is no confirmation so far that the suicide was triggered by a language dispute,” said Hemant Gurav, senior police inspector. “We are examining CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses and verifying the family’s claims. We are also exploring other angles common in cases involving youngsters, such as relationship issues or online gaming. All possibilities are being investigated.”

Police said a case of accidental death has been registered and statements are being recorded.