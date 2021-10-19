19-year-old killed by friend with heavy object in Bhiwandi

A 19-year-old boy was killed by his friend after they had an alcohol party. The accused smashed the victim’s head with an object and died after heavy blood loss. Shanti Nagar police have arrested two accused in the case.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Asif Ansari, 19, a resident of Govind Nagar of Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi. Ansari and his friends went to a rented house of another friend for a birthday party. According to the police, he left home at around 10.15pm and told his mother that he’d return after dinner.

His mother Shakila Ansari, 50, tried calling him but he didn’t pick up the call by 12 midnight. She then tried to call his friends. One of them narrated that the accused, Shafiq Ansari, 19, allegedly beat up Asif. She went to the house of her son’s friend and took him to the hospital but he was declared dead.

An officer from Shanti Nagar police station, said, “The accused and some of his friends were drunk and got angry over some joke cracked by the deceased. The accused already had grudges against the deceased, and in anger smashed the deceased’s head with a heavy object. He was arrested immediately after a complaint was registered by the deceased’s mother.”