19-year-old labourer dies after falling from second floor in Mulund

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old labourer died after he lost balance and fell from the second floor of a building in Tata Colony in Mulund East. The deceased, Azizur Shaikh, a native of West Bengal was working along with seven to eight others, hired for colouring the walls of the newly constructed building.

According to the police, complainant Pravin Bhat, 39, a police constable attached to Navghar police station received a message from Ashirwad hospital while he was on duty on March 16 that one, Azizur Shaikh was brought to the hospital and admitted after falling from a building. Bhat along with Sub-Inspector Bharat Rathod reached the Ashirwad Hospital in Mulund (East) and learned that Shaikh had sustained injuries on his head, chest, back, and both hands.

Paresh Bhanushali, the doctor on duty informed the police that there were internal injuries on his chest so police could not record his statement. Police then questioned his friend, Abdul Shaikh, who was present in the hospital and said Azizur and seven to eight other workers were carrying out painting work at Purwarang Society, Tata Colony in Mulund. The building was newly constructed and the colouring work was going on.

“Azizur was standing on scaffolding on the second floor and slipped and fell on the ground during work. His co-workers immediately rushed him to Vir Savarkar Hospital from where he was shifted to Ashirwad Hospital, as he was critical,” said a police officer.

The police found that the contractors Rajesh Mulik and Hajikul Riazul Sheikh had not provided safety helmets, safety cords, and safety belts to the workers. The police team visited the incident spot at Purwarang Society in Tata Colony, Mulund, and inspected it; it was not seen that the net was required to be installed for the safety of the workers. It was also found that the workers were not provided with safety belts and waist ropes as well as required safety helmets, said Patil. Around 3:30pm Shaikh was declared dead in the hospital during treatment.

“The Navghar police booked the site contractor and labour contractor under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Both were arrested and produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody,” said senior inspector Madan Patil of the Navghar police station.