2 arrested after brother dies during quarrel over property dispute

Mumbai: A 46-year-old real estate agent, with a heart condition, died while being allegedly assaulted by his two brothers over a property dispute. While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the two brothers were arrested on Sunday for assaulting him despite knowing about his heart condition.

The accused are identified as Jitendra Motkuri, 43 and Mahendra Motkuri, 40.

The deceased – Ravikumar Motkuri – stayed with his family in the Green Field Rocksand society on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. Ravikumar was involved in a dispute over the house with his brothers, as per the police. The matter was currently being heard by the civil court.

“Around 5pm on Saturday, the duo and their wives got into an argument with Ravikumar, which led to a physical altercation. During this time, Ravikumar collapsed and was rushed to the Holy Spirit Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission,” said senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad, MIDC police station.

He added that based on a complaint submitted by Ravikumar’s wife, Jitendra, Mahendra and their wives were booked under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

“The doctors conducting the post-mortem have withheld their opinion on the cause of death pending further analysis and the deceased’s viscera have been preserved for this purpose,” Gaikwad added.