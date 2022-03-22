2 arrested for molesting 17-year-old girls in two separate incidents in Thane commissionerate

In two separate incidents of molestation of minor girls in the Thane commissionerate, a 40-year-old tuition teacher from Shivaji Nagar, Ambernath, and a 56-year-old businessman from Kasarvadavali, Thane, were arrested for molesting 17-year-old girls.

In both the cases, police have arrested the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 354 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

In the first incident in Ambernath reported on March 20, the tuition teacher, Rahul Yadav, teaches school students of higher classes.

According to Shivaji Nagar police, the accused targetted the 17-year-old girl by calling her for extra classes or asking her to wait after the regular coaching hours under the purview of scoring high marks. He allegedly showed her objectionable videos and also shot videos while touching her inappropriately.

An officer from Shivaji Nagar police station said, “The accused had done this two years ago also but then the lockdown began and the girl ignored the incident. The classes resumed in January this year and the accused was back to his old habits. He also started threatening her by releasing some videos if she did not cooperate with him. The girl was frustrated and narrated the incident to a close family member who later came to the police station and filed a complaint. We arrested the accused, seized his electronic equipment and investigated further.”

In the second incident, the businessman molested a 17-year -old girl of his business partner and was arrested under Sections 354A of the IPC and Sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

An officer from Kasarvadavali police station said, “The accused and the girl’s father are business partners and they’d often meet for family get-togethers. The girl, on Tuesday, went to the office of the accused for some work her father had asked her to do when the accused allegedly tried to molest her. The girl, in her statement, mentioned that the accused had been molesting her for a long time. We arrested the accused immediately and further investigation is going on.”