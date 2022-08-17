2 arrested for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr in Kalwa
The Thane Crime Branch unit 1, on Wednesday, nabbed two persons for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr. The pieces of ivory seized were 34.50cm long and weighed 1.40kg.
On Tuesday, the Thane crime branch officials received a tip off that a man was coming to sell the elephant tusks in Kalwa. A team of officials led a trap and nabbed two accused aged 40 and 42. One of the accused is a gym trainer while the other is unemployed and the two were hoping to earn quick bucks by selling ivory. The prime accused who provided them the tusks is still at large. The police are also unaware as to where the ivory was smuggled into the city from.
Anil Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Thane crime branch unit 1, said, “Our team laid a trap on the information we received from our sources. We have also found evidence against the prime accused and will arrest him soon. The ivory is worth ₹2.50Cr and the two accused were searching for a buyer in the city. They have been remanded to police custody for two days.”
-
Cattle smuggling scam: CBI freezes FDs worth ₹16.9 crore of arrested TMC leader
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday froze fixed deposits worth ₹16.97 crore linked to Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the federal agency on August 11 in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal cattle smuggling scam. Simultaneously, the Calcutta high court summoned Mondal's daughter on Thursday after a petition was filed that she was recruited as an assistant teacher in a state-run primary school without qualifying the Teacher Eligibility Test.
-
HC bench recuses from hearing Punjab drug menace case
A Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench on Wednesday recused from hearing a 2013 suo motu plea into drugs menace in Punjab. The HC bench of justice AG Masih and justice Alok Jain referred the matter to the chief justice for listing it before some other bench in which Justice Jain is not a member. Justice Jain was appointed as additional judge on Tuesday. The order does not give out reasons for the recusal.
-
Water level in Ganga, Yamuna rising in Prayagraj
Continuous rains in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions have led to an increase in the water levels of Yamuna and Ganga rivers in Prayagraj. District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri visited Bakshi bandh and Mori Gate pumping stations on Wednesday and issued necessary instructions. On Wednesday morning, the water level in Yamuna was recorded at 80.05 meters. The water level of Ganga was recorded at 80.30 meters. The river waters have reached near Bade Hanuman temple.
-
50% of Nitish Kumar’s Bihar ministers have serious criminal cases: ADR
Every second minister in the new Grand Alliance government in Bihar faces a senior criminal case, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch released on Wednesday. Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also have cases registered against them. Both Congress ministers have criminal cases and one of them is facing serious criminal charges. His elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, has studied up to class 12.
-
Cryptocurrency scam: Man booked for duping Pune lawyer of 220 bitcoins worth ₹42 crore
Pune police on Tuesday booked Satish Kumbhani, founder and owner of BitConnect, an investment platform, for allegedly duping Pune-based lawyer in a multi-core scam. According to police, A lawyer based in Kondhwa Budruk has lodged complaint at cybercrime police station on Tuesday. In 2016, the lawyer has invested ₹49 lakh in 54 bitcoins and the accused assured him returns of 166 bitcoins.
