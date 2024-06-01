2 booked for shooting nude photos, videos of ailing senior citizen

Mumbai: A film producer on Thursday registered a case against his cook and his father’s caretaker for allegedly taking nude pictures and videos of his ailing father and stealing ₹22,000 cash from him. The producer’s father is 86-year-old who is recuperating from hip surgery. HT Image

After his surgery, he hired a caretaker, Sujan Biswas, from a private agency four months ago. Biswas is assigned to bathe him and comes to work every day from 9am to 9pm. Meanwhile, the cook, identified as Abhay Sharma, comes to work in the afternoon.

On May 24, while bathing the senior citizen, Biswas took nude pictures and a 34-second nude video of him. On the same day, around 5pm, the complainant’s father began to yell in pain. When the son asked him what the matter was, he said that Biswas was harassing him and applying pressure on his hip where he had surgery. The complainant had then noticed that Biswas was hiding his mobile.

According to the police, the producer asked Biswas to hand over his phone and upon checking, found nude photos and videos of his father. The complainant asked Biswas why he shot them, he claimed that it was for his agency.

Further, he found another recording where Biswas was telling Sharma that he had stolen ₹22,000 cash and kept it in a bag. Based on that recording, he fired Sharma.

The complainant checked under his father’s pillow where he had kept the cash, but it was missing. The complainant deleted the nude photos/videos from Biswas’ phone.

After this, he lodged a complaint with the Santacruz police station against the two men.

The accused have been booked under section 381(theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC and section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act related to shooting obscene photographs and videos.