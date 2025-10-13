2 consecutive truck breakdowns lead to hours-long traffic congestion in Thane

THANE: Many areas along Ghodbunder Road, including Thane and Bhiwandi, witnessed heavy traffic jams on Sunday morning after two trucks broke down on Ghodbunder Road and the Nashik-Mumbai Highway. Severe traffic congestion persisted for several hours on routes from Thane towards Gujarat and from Kalyan towards Mumbai. Thane, India - October -12, 2025:Due to the overturning of a vehicle, there was traffic congestion on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway at mankoli naka bhiwandi ,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, October -12, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The first truck, which weighed approximately 17 tonnes, overturned at around 5.30 am near the Hanuman Mandir on GB Road. The Tata truck was carrying heavy machinery from Mumbai to Gujarat. Its breakdown caused a complete traffic block on the route to Gujarat. The police initially waited for the concerned transport company to remove the vehicle, but when that did not happen, Thane traffic police used a crane to clear the road.

A few hours later, at around 11 am, another truck broke down near Rukmini Hotel on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway, causing congestion on the route towards Mumbai. However, it was cleared by the police by late afternoon.

These two incidents had a cascading impact on internal roads such as Mankoli-Bhiwandi Road, Bhiwandi Pipeline Road, and other connecting routes to Ghodbunder Road. These roads are heavily used not only by outstation vehicles but also by residents and daily commuters.

Heavy vehicle ban in GB Road

Thane police and residents of Ghodbunder Road alleged that the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation failed to inform them before it began repairing the Gaimukh Ghat section on Ghodbunder Road. The repairs involved laying asphalt, requiring the civic body to block one side of the road, which led to slow-moving traffic. Residents felt that had all stakeholders been informed in advance, heavy vehicles could have been diverted and Sunday’s chaos avoided.

Girish Patil, a resident, said, “On September 25, a delegation of Ghodbunder Road residents met the Mira Bhayandar Municipal and Police Commissioners, who had assured the Thane Traffic Police that they would inform them before starting the repair work on the Gaimukh Ghat section. However, they allegedly began repair works abruptly on Saturday night. From tomorrow (Monday), heavy vehicles will not be allowed to use this road.”

As road maintenance work continues on the Gaimukh Ghat section, Thane Traffic Police have announced a ban on heavy vehicles on Ghodbunder Road from 11am on October 12 to 12pm on October 14. During this time, vehicles coming from the Palghar–Virar side towards Thane can travel via Shirsat Phata – Parol – Akole (Ganeshpuri) – Ambadi route. Vehicles coming from the Palghar–Vasai side will travel via Chinchoti – Kaman – Kharbav – Anjurphata – Bhiwandi route.

Heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai via the Western Express Highway and Kashimira can use the Versova Bridge – Gujarat Highway – Shirsat Phata – Chinchoti route. Vehicles coming from the Thane or Mumbai side can also use the Khoragaon Toll Naka – Mankoli – Anjurphata route.