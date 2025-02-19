MUMBAI: The Mulund police have arrested a 23-year-old man and his friend, identified as Shubham Purswani and Jahan Surendrapal Singh Walia, for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol and manhandling a policeman who had stopped their vehicle during patrolling. 2 drunk men held for manhandling policeman on patrol

The policeman, a beat marshal, had spotted the vehicle at Vaishali Nagar in Mulund and had stopped it to conduct a routine check. When he asked the driver and his friend to get off or roll the window down and show their documents, they refused. Suspected something was amiss, he did not allow the car to leave and forced the occupants to get off.

The two occupants, who had allegedly consumed alcohol, then started abusing the policeman, who called a patrolling van, bundled the two into it, and took them to the Mulund police station, where, also, they allegedly created a ruckus. A case was registered against them, and they were arrested. Both were taken to the hospital for medical examination and their blood samples were taken, the reports of which are awaited. The accused were later released after being served with notices.