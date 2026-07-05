2 feared drowned in Kharghar’s waterfall; 80 tourists rescued in Khopoli

NAVI MUMBAI: A three-hour rescue operation saved 80 tourists stranded by rapidly rising waters at Khopoli’s Zenith waterfall on Saturday, even as two young men were feared drowned after being swept away in separate incidents at Kharghar’s Pandavkada waterfall within 24 hours, as heavy monsoon rain turned Raigad’s popular tourist spots into danger zones.

In Khopoli, 80 tourists were rescued after they became stranded at two locations near Zenith waterfall when heavy rain caused a stream to swell suddenly.

Officials said the tourists had crossed the stream to reach the waterfall but were unable to return after rapidly rising water cut off their route.

Local residents, Khopoli Fire Brigade personnel and police carried out a nearly three-hour rescue operation, bringing all those stranded to safety without any injuries.

The second incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Friday when Mohammad Mobashir Mohammad Shahid, 20, a resident of Taloja, was swept away by the strong current at Pandavkada waterfall while he was there for sightseeing.

Around 8.30 am on Saturday, Shennon Gaspar Kini,19, a Santacruz resident, was also swept away at the same spot. These incidents occurred despite a strict ban prohibiting entry to dangerous spots like Pandavkada during the monsoon.

Fire brigade personnel launched search operations after both incidents. The searches continued overnight and resumed on Saturday, but neither youth had been traced till late evening, police said.

Authorities have appealed to tourists to stay away from waterfalls, streams and riverbeds during the monsoon, warning that water levels can rise within minutes following heavy rainfall upstream.