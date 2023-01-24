2 friends killed after bike hits wall of Thane flyover

Two friends, who were returning after a late-night dinner, were killed after their two-wheeler hit the wall of a flyover and they were flung down on the road below in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Gupta, 26, a resident of Ulhasnagar, and Pratik More, 21, from Vartak Nagar, Thane.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 3.30 am when they were heading to Thane station from Majiwada after attending a late-night dinner party with friends at Kasheli.

“Rajesh was riding the bike while Pratik was on the pillion. Rajesh lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the wall of the flyover. In the impact, both were thrown from the bridge to the road below,” Kishor Navale, investigating officer from Rabodi police station, said.

Prima facie, it is suspected that both were drunk and the two-wheeler was speeding, he said. “The duo was taken to Thane civil hospital where they were declared dead before admission,” Navale said, adding their families had been informed.

“The motorbike belonged to Pratik. We are also awaiting the reports to confirm if they were under the influence of alcohol,” Navale added.

The Rabodi police have booked the duo for speeding and on other charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

