2 from Pune arrested for various theft cases in Raigad

The Raigad Local Crime Branch (LCB) has arrested two accused from Pune for breaking into various houses in Raigad in the last few months.

According to police, the accused used to come to Raigad as tourists, do a recce of the area and then break into locked houses. Rasayani, Khopoli and Neral were the most frequented places by the accused.

“It was easy for them to access these places on bike via the old highway and hence they used to visit Raigad for house breaks,” police inspector, Dayanand Gawade from LCB, said.

A total of four accused worked as a team. While two have been arrested by the Pune police red-handed there, the other two have been arrested by Raigad police.

This is the second major operation carried out by Raigad police in two days. Superintendent of police, Ashok Dudhe, and Additional Superintendent of Police, Atul Zende, had directed a thorough investigation into all the house-breaking cases registered in Raigad.

During the investigation of the case filed on September 16 in Khopoli, one of the accused identified as Irfan Rasul Sheikh (30) was arrested. He revealed the details of the three accomplices, of which Ailansingh Shyamsingh Kalyani (31) was taken into custody from Hadapsar in Pune. Gold jewellery worth ₹10.73 lakh and a motorcycle worth ₹35,000 were seized from them.

Police had seized CCTV footage during the investigation into the theft in Khopoli. The footage had a motorcyclist behaving suspiciously. With the help of the bike number, Sheikh was traced. Their two accomplices Ravisingh Shamsingh Kalyani and Lakhansingh Rajputsingh Dudhani are currently in the custody of Shikraur police in Pune and Raigad police would soon seek their custody.