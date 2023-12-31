2 held for murder of powerloom worker

Bhiwandi: Two persons were arrested from Bhiwandi on Friday for allegedly killing a 35-year-old powerloom worker over stealing one of the accused’s mobile phones and cash. Both were produced in court and remanded in police custody till December 2. One more accused in the case is still absconding. HT Image

The arrested accused were identified as Mohmmad Raes Shaikh, 45, and Shyam Sundar Ramprakash Singh, 39, while the absconding accused was named Shamshad. Police said the accused were under the influence of alcohol while committing the murder and fled from the spot afterwards.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the deceased stole a mobile phone and cash from Shamshad, after which the accused beat him up severely and left him on the ground. We have formed a team and a manhunt for Shamshad is on,” said a police officer.

The officer said that during interrogation, the arrested trio said they first met the deceased at a liquor shop. When they met about a week ago, he stole Shamshad’s mobile phone and cash, only to confess the same later. He also promised to return the stolen phone and cash very soon but did not do so. On December 28, the trio caught him, dragged him to the ground, and beat him up severely with wooden sticks.

Police said they received a call from locals on December 28, saying a body was lying on the ground. Thereafter, they rushed to the spot and took him to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where his post-mortem was conducted. The report indicated that he died due to being brutally beaten by wooden sticks.