2 high rises coming above twin coastal road tunnels asked to show plans again

Mumbai: Two prime development projects on Little Gibbs Road at Malabar Hill slated to be built above the twin coastal road tunnels are being reviewed for safety measures after the tunnel collapse at Silkyara in which 41 miners were trapped for 17 days. Mumbai, India – Dec 04, 2023: Project area at Little Gibbs Road on the Coastal Road area side, at Malabar hill, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Dec 04, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The coastal road department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the building proposals department to review two high-rise projects that are to be built with 3-4 storeys of basement. A letter asking for a safety review has been sent to Aakar Architects and Consultants and Barai Architects. Both firms serve as ‘liasioning consultants in simplifying approvals for real estate projects.’

The coastal road department had granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Aakar architects and consultants for an 18-storey building with a 4-level basement on June 15, 2022 while Barai Architects had been granted an NOC on November 2, 2018 for a 32 metre high 7 floor building with 3 levels of basement. The redevelopment is being done on plots where two bungalows once stood. One of the plots is owned by Reliance while the other is owned by Godrej and Boyce.

The BMC action comes after a complaint from citizen-activist Santosh Daundkar. “Malabar Hill is an original tekdi (hillock). Originally the British had built on it but over the decades, owing to development work and environmental changes, the tekdi is getting weaker,” he claimed. “The coastal road is Mumbai’s dream project. The two projects are being constructed over the tunnel. Heavy load and even more digging could endanger the tunnel and which is why I have filed a complaint.”

MM Swami, chief engineer, coastal road project, said the BMC had written to the two consultants “wanting to know if there were any changes in the approved building plans after the granting of the NOC. We have stated that our earlier NOC will become null and void if there are changes in the building plans since the loading pattern will change,” he said. When asked how the earlier NOC for building construction with 4-5 level basement had been granted considering there were twin tunnels of the Coastal Road running below them, he said, “With certain precautions, development can be allowed up to 11metre diameter. Every step is analysed by consultants and vetted by IIT Bombay so that the tunnel and both the building are safe. What we have asked is simply to verify whether the two building plans with the number of floors, number of basements and type of foundation, which had been given approval has remained unchanged.” The main purpose, he added was to ensure highest safety standards were maintained.

While Barai Architects confirmed the receipt of the BMC’s letter, Kashyap Barai said, he had yet to study it while Aakar Architects Consultants could not be contacted.

The coastal road chief engineer Swami however reiterated that the developers had complied with all conditions when the coastal road department issued an NOC, but it was essential to ascertain whether any changes had been made to the building plans after the issuance of their NOCs.