NAVI MUMBAI: Two history-sheeters, including a man with 41 cases registered against him, were arrested by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with a chain-snatching case in Kharghar. The duo’s arrest allegedly led police to detect five more similar offences in Kharghar, Koparkhairane and Rabale. 2 history-sheeters held in chain-snatching case

The accused were identified as Naushad Mustaq Alam alias Sagar, 32, a resident of Kamothe, and Prashant Raju Magar alias Prashant Bhagwan Waghmare alias Prashant Baban Waghmare, 36, a resident of Khairane MIDC.

Police recovered six gold chains weighing 69.950 grams and valued at ₹7.39 lakh, along with a black Honda Shine motorcycle worth around ₹35,000 which was allegedly used in the offences.

According to the Crime Branch, Alam has 41 cases registered against him, including offences related to house-breaking, theft, robbery and gold-chain snatching. Magar has six previous cases registered against him, police said.

The duo was arrested on August 18 during an investigation into a chain-snatching case registered at Kharghar police station. Crime Branch Unit-1, Vashi, examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas and identified the suspects based on their appearance and the motorcycle allegedly used in the offence.

Police subsequently traced and detained the two with the help of confidential informants. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to five more chain-snatching offences in Kharghar, Koparkhairane and Rabale, police said.

The accused were produced before a magistrate Monday and remanded in judicial custody.