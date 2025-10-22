2 men defraud cancer patient by promising cheap MHADA flat

MUMBAI: The Vikhroli police registered an FIR on Monday against two men for allegedly defrauding a cancer patient, under the guise of providing him a cheap MHADA house from a “special scheme” for cancer survivors. The police said the accused were booked in the past for posing as government officers and duping several others to the tune of ₹75 lakh after promising them government jobs.

According to the recent FIR, Jeetendra Thokale, 53, who lives in Vikhroli East with his wife, daughter, and two sisters, was cheated from January to August 2023. “One of his sisters, Jayshree Thokale, is fighting fourth-stage cancer. He regularly visits a medical store to buy her medicines,” said a police officer. “A year after he met one accused, Kailash Kirtane, at the shop, he learnt of his friend Yogesh Patankar from Kharghar, who is allegedly the deputy secretary in the deputy chief minister’s office. Kirtane said Patankar was aware of a scheme for cancer patients through which they can avail MHADA houses at a discounted price.”

In January 2023, Jeetendra met Patankar in Mantralaya, where Patankar assured him a MHADA house at a discounted price after an upfront payment of ₹30 lakh. From January to August that year, Thokale paid ₹30 lakhs to Patankar in instalments. After this, Jeetendra was not given any updates about the promised house. When he demanded his money be returned, Patankar and Kirtane allegedly verbally abused him. When his financial condition worsened, Jeetendra decided to file a complaint with the police recently.

A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against Patankar and Kirtane.

In the past, Dilip Howal, 63, who retired from Godrej Company, was cheated from 2019 to 2021. He met Kirtane at his medical shop, and the latter spun the story of his friend, Yogesh, who offered the retired man’s relatives a job as clerks in the Public Works Department. The required qualifications were SSC or HSC, but only upon an upfront payment of ₹6 lakh. Patankar met Howal in Mantralaya and introduced him to various employees; he claimed they similarly landed the job, said the officer. This further strengthened Howal’s trust in Patankar.

Eight of Howal’s family members, including his son, niece, and wife, paid a total of ₹75 lakh to Patankar for the clerical job. It ended similarly with the accused verbally abusing the victim when asked for an update or return of the sum. After being cheated from 5 April 2019 to 9 April 2021, Howal finally approached the police.