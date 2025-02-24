2 Mercedes for a post in Sena (UBT), claims MLC Gorhe

Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairperson of the legislative council Dr Neelam Gorhe on Sunday made a startling allegation at the ongoing 98th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, saying positions in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) were awarded in exchange for luxury Mercedes cars. Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe was felicitated during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

“If you gave two Mercedes in Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, you would get one post,” Gorhe said during the ‘Ase Ghadlo Amehi’ programme at the literary conference.

The senior leader said she had sided with the faction led by Eknath Shinde during the split in Shiv Sena in 2023 as leaders from the Thackeray faction had distanced themselves from the public.

“If leaders do not want contact, there is no point in staying there,” she said.

Accusing Uddhav Thackeray of being inaccessible, she alleged that during Thackeray’s tenure as chief minister (2019-2022), even legislators struggled to secure appointments with him.

“They would not get be allowed to meet on any subject, even after undergoing RTPCR tests multiple times,” she said.

Responding to questions during the session, Gorhe recalled her first speech in the state assembly which left her in tears.

A senior leader was upset as she had ended the speech with the slogan, ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Maharashtra’, which had never been used earlier.

“I told the leader that I always used the slogan, even in front of Balasaheb (Thackeray) at Shivaji Park. But he still insisted it wasn’t right for me, which made me cry. Later, Balasaheb called me and encouraged me to say Jai Bhim, Jai Maharashtra without hesitation,” said the deputy chairperson of the legislative council.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders dismissed her allegations. Party MP Sanjay Raut said Thackeray had made Gorhe a member of the legislative council on four occasions and given her the post of deputy chairperson in the legislative council.

“As per her claims, Gorhe must have given a total of eight Mercedes to Thackeray for those four terms as MLC. She should show the receipts for those eight Mercedes,” said Raut sarcastically.

In a letter to Usha Tambe, chairman of the Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal (organising committee), Raut alleged that the literary conference and its programmes were organised under the influence of a particular political ideology, which did not align with its traditions.

“During these discussions, some minor organisers blatantly used the literary conference platform for political glorification and made accusations against their political opponents,” the letter alleged, demanding an immediate apology from the organising committee.

Responding to the letter, Tambe said topics and speakers for the conference were decided in advance and speakers had the freedom to express their views openly.

“Therefore, if a speaker makes a statement on politics or any other subject, we do not feel the need to respond to it,” she said.

The Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal would not issue any response regarding Dr Neelam Gorhe’s remarks, Tambe clarified.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare raised questions about Gorhe’s expensive sarees, matching handbags and necklaces of gold/ diamond.

She accused her of conspiring with the BJP to prevent the growth of the party in Pune and treating people who used to meet Thackeray at Matoshree badly.

Thackeray refused to comment on Gorhe’s remarks, saying that she was a woman leader and he respected her as a woman. He also claimed that he had made her deputy leader of the legislative council.

(With input from Saurabha Kulshreshtha)