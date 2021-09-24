2 more arrests made in Thane sexual abuse case

Two more accused were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl in Dombivli in Maharashtra’s Thane district. So far, 26 people have been arrested in the case. They include two minors, who have been sent to a juvenile home.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the case was initially filed against 29 accused on Wednesday night. The number of accused has since gone up to 32.

The girl has told investigators that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted since January this year. The main accused, with whom she was in a relationship, allegedly recorded an intimate video of them. He then allegedly used it to blackmail her.

Police said the two accused were arrested on Friday on the basis of the interrogation of the arrested co-accused.

“Both the accused were placed under arrest after preliminary inquiries established their involvement in the offence. We have some leads on the whereabouts of the remaining accused, and further arrests are expected soon,” said a police officer.