MUMBAI: To promote industrial development and investments, the Maharashtra government has recently formulated a new mechanism that entails a three-tier system for the timely disposal of investment applications. It encompasses MAITRI (Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell), an empowered committee, and a supervisory committee. 2 new MAITRI panels to boost investments in the state

The committees will facilitate investors, monitor progress of memoranda of understanding, prepare benchmark study reports according to globally recognised best practices, and collaborate with national and foreign embassies, consulates, industry associations, and ministers of other countries to identify potential investors and generate investments in the state, among others.

The nine-member empowered committee would be headed by the development commissioner (industries) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), managing director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), and member secretary of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), who will all work with other members.

The secretary (Industries) will head the high-level supervisory committee, which will comprise secretaries from departments of energy, labour, environment, revenue, urban development (I), urban development (II), rural development, finance, law and judiciary and food and civil supplies, among other officials.

“As many as 115 services that are related to several state departments are being offered to the investors through the Maitri application, a single window system of the state. Even though the concerned departments are being given a timeframe to dispose of the applications, it gets delayed. With the new system, we have resolved this problem,” said a senior industry official. This system came into effect after the state government framed the Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Rules, 2025. A notification towards the same was issued by the state industries department on August 5. The objective is to provide the best ecosystem to investors, as most states are trying to attract investors these days, the officials said.

According to the notification, if the competent authority fails to dispose of an application within the specified time limit, then the matter will be automatically transferred to the empowered committee, which will have to dispose of the application within 15 to 45 days. During this time, the empowered committee will ensure execution and compliance of its orders and issue necessary directions to the competent authorities for expeditious actions.

“It will recommend process simplification of procedures and adoption of digital solutions to enhance transparency and promote Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), suggest conducting a comprehensive review of existing procedures to identify areas for streamlining, simplification and elimination of unnecessary steps to enhance efficiency, among others,” states the notification.

The empowered committee has also been tasked with evaluation of the impact and reach of marketing campaigns, branding initiatives and promotional materials, reviewing the success of sector-specific initiatives, such as incentives, subsidies, and tax breaks, facilitating the timely and successful implementation of investment MoUs, among others.

The supervisory committee will review the actions taken by the empowered committee, assess their effectiveness, provide guidance to ensure timely resolution and compliance, and give explicit guidance to all the competent authorities. Formulating visionary policies, fostering global partnerships, and driving ecosystem-level initiatives to attract sustainable and high-impact investments to have a significant positive impact on a state’s economy. Investment promotion initiatives that attract investments and make Maharashtra the most preferred destination for investments globally,” it stated further.

The new rules have brought greater responsibilities for MAITRI as the nodal agency of the state. It will have to collaborate with national and foreign embassies, consulates, industry associations, and ministers of other countries to identify potential investors and generate potential investments. “Conducting roadshows across districts, states, and chosen international destinations in collaboration with MIDC; setting up of country desks or sectoral analysis to determine global sectoral trends; establish connections with venture capitalists or angel investors; establish connect with Marathi diaspora living abroad and encourage them to invest in the state; create and promote a platform to establish buyer-seller connect and facilitate investors for setting up their businesses in Maharashtra by publishing information on ‘land bank’ in association with MIDC,” the notification stated.