2 prisoners booked for throwing faeces at Kalyan Adharwadi jail officer
Khadakpada police registered a case against two prisoners of Adharwadi jail for throwing human faeces on jail employees and assaulting themselves on their own with sharp parts of metal sheet.
The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the two prisoners identified as Lakhan Jadhav and Dhanaji Bhosale, collected the human faeces and waited till the jail authority came near them. As soon as a jail officer, Rohit Baviskar, 50, reached their barrack No. 7, they threw faeces on him. Other jail employees ran to the barrack when these prisoners attacked themselves with sharp parts of metal sheet.
A police officer said, “Jail officials filed a complaint against the two prisoners for allegedly disturbing the jail routine, humiliating and assaulting a public servant.”
Contractors to work 24/7 to prepare for monsoon by May 31
Mumbai To make sure that the pre-monsoon desilting works in Mumbai are completed on time, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday said that this year, all the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-appointed contractors will work for 24 hours every day in two different shifts in order to achieve the target by May 31.
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Lucknow, to visit Ayodhya, Kashi by presidential train
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu reached Lucknow on Thursday evening on his three-day Uttar Pradesh visit with his wife. He will visit Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi) by the presidential train on Friday. Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak welcomed Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Lucknow airport on his arrival. Naidu will stay at Governor House (Raj Bhavan) in the state capital.
Goregaon Mulund Link Road to open by December 2026: BMC
Mumbai: While work on two flyovers being constructed as part of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) has been kicked off in the last month, the work for the tunnel being built below Sanjay Gandhi National Park will only start from February 2023 and the road will open for traffic only by December 2026, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday. Over 2 km of road will be widened to ensure smooth movement of traffic.
Unidentified miscreants assault YouTuber Paras Singh at his residence in Ludhiana
Social media influencer Paras Singh alias Bunty, who was arrested last year on charges of making racial remarks against a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, was assaulted by unidentified persons, allegedly over another video Paras Singh posted on his Youtube channel recently. In his complaint, a resident of Janakpuri, Paras Singh, said that he has a Youtube channel 'Gaming Channel Official'. He said the accused had come on bikes. When they left, he informed the police.
State universities to start course on Indian Constitution: Minister
Mumbai State universities will soon start a mandatory course on the Indian constitution, said state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant. In a tweet shared on Thursday, Samant said he has informed all state university vice chancellors about introducing this course for all university students--aided, unaided, professional and traditional courses. Despite repeated calls and text messages, Samant remained unavailable for a comment.
