The Ghatkopar police have booked two unidentified persons for allegedly posing as employees of a gas utility company and stealing gold ornaments from a 52-year-old woman on Saturday. 2 robbers posing as Mahanagar Gas company employees decamp with gold ornaments from home

According to the police, the complainant, Hemlata Gandhi, 52, is a homemaker. She lives with her husband and children in Ghatkopar West. At around 4.30pm on Saturday, when she was alone at home, an unknown person rang the doorbell. He claimed to be an employee of Mahanagar Gas Company and said he had been sent by the firm to check for a gas leakage at her home.

Gandhi let the man inside her house and he proceeded to the kitchen to check the gas connection. A few minutes later, another man entered the house as the door was open and closed it from inside.

“The accused then made the woman sit on the floor, tied a handkerchief over her mouth to stifle her speech and threatened to kill her if she screamed. They removed her gold bangles, mangalsutra and gold chain worth ₹3 lakh and fled from the spot,” said a police officer. The accused were aged between 25-30 years and conversed with each other in Hindi. They also assaulted the woman in her right eye and face, the officer added.

Gandhi subsequently informed her husband and the couple approached the Ghatkopar police. Based on their complaint, the unidentified accused were booked under section 309 (6) (gang committing dacoity) and 3 (5) (joint criminal) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We are scrutinising CCTV footage from the area and checking past criminal records to identify the culprits,” said the officer.