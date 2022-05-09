20 new AC local trains to be introduced on CR, WR; services to be discontinued on Harbour
Mumbai: New AC local train services on Central and Western Railway are likely to be introduced soon. As many as 20 new AC services will be introduced on the CR and WR. At present, 44 local trains operate on the mainline of the Central Railway.
The patronage of AC local trains on the Harbour line have not increased so the Central Railway will discontinue all AC local train services on the harbour railway and divert them to the Central and Western line.
Between May 1 to May 8, 28,141 passengers travelled by AC local trains every day on the Central Railway. Of the total, 24,842 passengers travelled on the Central Railway and 3,299 passengers on the Harbour railway.
In April, 19,761 passengers travelled on an average every day. Of 19,761, 17,473 passengers travelled on the Central Railway and 2,288 passengers travelled from the harbour railway.
“Due to the less patronage of AC local trains on the harbour railway line, the one train will be discontinued and the train will be introduced on the mainline,” said a senior Central Railway official.
On the Western Railway, new AC services will be introduced as the zonal railways will get new AC local trains. “At present, we have three AC trains operational, one train is for Periodic Over Haul (POH). There are discussions going on to increase the number of AC train services. The services will be replaced with present existing local trains,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.
Further, limited AC local train services will also be available for passengers on Sundays and on public holidays.
Meanwhile, ridership in AC locals has surged after the fares were slashed by 50% on single journeys from May 5. The prices were reduced for both the Central and Western Railway lines.
Railway line expansion in MMR to eat into 17 hectares of forest cover
As per a proposal pending with the state forest department, the construction of a third railway line between Kalyan and Kasara in the Thane district will eat into over 17 hectares of notified forest land -- more than one-and-a-half times the size of Azad Maidan. The railway line is expected to be operational by March 2025.
NIA raids 29 locations linked to suspected aides of Dawood Ibrahim
Mumbai: National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at 29 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring Mira Bhayander connected to 21 persons, including a trustee of Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah, Suhail Khandwani, many of whom were questioned by tNIAin connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close associates.
UP MP calls meeting of saints to stop Raj Thackeray from entering Ayodhya
Mumbai: Amid hThackeray'stussle with Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's impending Ayodhya visit has courted controversy in Uttar Pradesh. A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has opposed his visit, called for a meeting of top saints and head priests (Mahants) of all temples in Ayodhya on Tuesday to devise a strategy to stop the MNS chief from entering the city.
Fire breaks out in Bandra high-rise, no casualties
Mumbai: In yet another incident of a fire in a high-rise building in Mumbai, a level 2 blaze erupted on the 14th floor of the ground plus the 21-storey Jivesh building on Bandstand Road in Bandra at 7.46 pm. Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed 16 fire engines and jumbo tankers to the spot. The cooling operation was ongoing till late at night. During cooling operations, 31-year-old firefighter Kaushal Rajput received minor injuries.
Power outage: Katraj residents swelter for 7 hours
PUNE Residents of Katraj witnessed a seven-hour power outage on Monday from 12 noon till 7pm. Areas like Prabhat road also had a power outage in the evening hours. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited official Twitter handle tweeted, “Due to feeder fault electricity supply has been discontinued. Power will resume at 4:00 pm.” However, it was restored at 7 pm.
